Watch: Narrow escape for men on scooter as truck flips over next to them

This video of two men escaping being terribly hurt in a road accident involving a truck is a cautionary tale for everyone to drive safely. The video, recorded in China, shows the men escaping severe injury or worse when an oncoming truck flips over right next to them.

The video, shared by CGTN, was recorded in Wuzhou, south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Wednesday. The clip shows the men on a two-wheeler crossing a street. Suddenly, a truck is seen coming towards them. The huge vehicle loses control while taking a sharp turn and flips over as the men on the scooter race to move out of its way. With only inches to spare, the men manage to escape being badly hurt by the truck.

According to the video, the men were pushed away when the sand from the truck spilled on the ground. The men escaped without any major injuries according to CGTN. The incident, however, is under investigation by authorities, according to reports.

The video has collected quite a few shocked reactions from people on social media.

“He’s got a second chance at life,” says one Facebook user. “How can the driver enter that corner with that speed? Reckless,” says another.

First Published: Dec 27, 2018 13:16 IST