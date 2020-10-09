Watch: Woman feeds monkey babies using a milk bottle. Video amazes netizens

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 14:46 IST

The Internet is a goldmine for content that holds the potential to excite and intrigue netizens, often all at once. This notion is probably best illustrated by this recording which shows a woman feeding three monkey infants using milk bottles. This cute clip seems to have captured the hearts of many tweeple and may win you over as well.

This video was posted on Twitter on October 8. “Sure to make you happy!” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

The recording shows a woman sitting on a wooden floor. Three milk bottles, a water bottle, and a box of formula powder surround her. Two baby monkeys hang by around her, donning diapers and vests. Another one soon joins the crew as they eagerly wait for the food that the woman is preparing in the milk bottles.

Check out the clip. Watching it will probably leave you smiling.

Sure to make you happy!!! pic.twitter.com/meiTeuJTeq — Flotsam&Jetsam Diaries (@GahlautManish) October 8, 2020

Since being shared on the micro-blogging application, the video has garnered nearly 32,500 views. The tweet in itself has over 1,300 likes and many comments. These numbers are steadily rising.

Here is what tweeple had to say about the share. One person said, “I think the big one is ready for solid foods”.

Another individual wrote, “Wow”. “They are just like the human babies,” read one comment under the share.

Somebody else proclaimed, “Wow, that’s great”. Another Twitter user stated, “Thank you for sharing. Made me smile”. “Beautiful,” declared another person under the post.

What are your thoughts on this share? Did it leave you smiling too?