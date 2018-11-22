We can’t take our eyes off this picture of Sania Mirza and baby Izhaan
This new picture of Sania Mirza in mommy mode is bringing a smile to many facesit's viral Updated: Nov 22, 2018 15:56 IST
Tennis star Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik welcomed #BabyMirzaMalik Izhaan on October 30. The cricketer, Sania’s sister, Anam Mirza, and director and choreographer Farah Khan were among those who shared the exciting news on social media. Since then, we’ve seen several pictures of the family celebrating together. However, it’s this new picture of Sania in mommy mode that’s bringing a smile to our faces.
Some 17 hours before writing this, Sania shared a picture of herself holding baby Izhaan in her arms. While Sania looks gorgeous in the photo, we can’t help but go ‘aww...’ over baby Izhaan’s blanket that says his name and his little Batman beanie.
The stunning picture is wining a lot of love on Instagram. Since being shared, the picture has received over 2.6 lakh ‘likes’ and still counting.
“So precious,” says one Instagram user. “What a sweet pic! Enjoy and savour these tender moments,” says another.
Earlier, Sania had posted a wonderful picture of baby Izhaan thanking everyone for their wishes. “It truly is the biggest match, tournament, achievement I’ve ever won or had and there is no feeling or blessing that can be greater than this,” she wrote on Instagram. See her entire post below:
So it’s been 5 days since we came into this world .. Me as a mother and my little Izhaan as my son ❤️ we’ve even watched Baba play some cricket together since we’ve arrived 😀 it truly is the biggest match ,tournament achievement I’ve ever won or had and there is no feeling or blessing that can be greater than this.. I finally have gotten sometime after this overwhelming feeling to get online and check the msgs and love we have received. Shoaib and I feel truly blessed and humbled with the wishes and love that us as parents and Izhaan have received ❤️ Thank you to each and every one of you ..we love you right back! Love , Sania ,Shoaib and Izhaan 💖 @realshoaibmalik #Allhamdulillah
We can’t to see more of such heartwarming posts.
First Published: Nov 22, 2018 15:54 IST