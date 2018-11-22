We can’t take our eyes off this picture of Sania Mirza and baby Izhaan

Tennis star Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik welcomed #BabyMirzaMalik Izhaan on October 30. The cricketer, Sania’s sister, Anam Mirza, and director and choreographer Farah Khan were among those who shared the exciting news on social media. Since then, we’ve seen several pictures of the family celebrating together. However, it’s this new picture of Sania in mommy mode that’s bringing a smile to our faces.

Some 17 hours before writing this, Sania shared a picture of herself holding baby Izhaan in her arms. While Sania looks gorgeous in the photo, we can’t help but go ‘aww...’ over baby Izhaan’s blanket that says his name and his little Batman beanie.

#Moments 💖🤱🏽👼🏽 #Allhamdulillah A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar) on Nov 21, 2018 at 8:59am PST

The stunning picture is wining a lot of love on Instagram. Since being shared, the picture has received over 2.6 lakh ‘likes’ and still counting.

“So precious,” says one Instagram user. “What a sweet pic! Enjoy and savour these tender moments,” says another.

Earlier, Sania had posted a wonderful picture of baby Izhaan thanking everyone for their wishes. “It truly is the biggest match, tournament, achievement I’ve ever won or had and there is no feeling or blessing that can be greater than this,” she wrote on Instagram. See her entire post below:

We can’t to see more of such heartwarming posts.

First Published: Nov 22, 2018 15:54 IST