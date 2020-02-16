e-paper
Weatherman playfully attacked with snowballs, netizens amused

As the weatherman speaks into the camera, people standing nearby good-naturedly throw snowballs at him.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 16, 2020 17:30 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
The weatherman came under snowball attack while reporting on the wintry weather in eastern Kurdistan in Iraq.
The weatherman came under snowball attack while reporting on the wintry weather in eastern Kurdistan in Iraq.(Twitter)
         

A video clip of a television channel’s weatherman coming under snowball attack while reporting on the wintry weather in eastern Kurdistan in Iraq has gone viral on social media, with netizens soaking in the fun.

The clip recorded near Sulaymaniyah was shared by a leading media outlet, with the caption: “BOMBARDED: TV weatherman falls victim to a snowball attack while reporting on wintry weather in Iraq.”

In the clip, the weatherman is standing on a snowy stretch of a road for reporting. As he speaks into the camera, people standing nearby good-naturedly throw snowballs at him.

A user wrote: “It’s good to see Iraqis having fun again.”

Another wrote: “Considering what we were seeing 15 years ago, throwing snowballs is a sign of major improvement.”

A post read: “A lot of fun in snowball fights in winter wonderland season!”

“I never heard of snow in Iraq! He is handling it well, given being hit with snow. LOL,” a user remarked.

