e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 21, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / What’s a sixth sense you’d want? People on Reddit share answers

What’s a sixth sense you’d want? People on Reddit share answers

The question was posted to ‘AskReddit’, “the place to ask and answer thought-provoking questions”.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 22:15 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

We’re sure you’ve pondered over this question many times in your life. In case you haven’t, let this be the first time you give this some thought. “If you could have a sixth sense, what would you want?” asks a post on Reddit. Unsurprisingly, people have shared several different and rather interesting answers.

The question was posted to the ‘AskReddit’ subreddit, “the place to ask and answer thought-provoking questions”. This one was posted by Reddit user ‘THAZACHARIAH’ some six hours ago. Since being shared, it has collected over 14,000 upvotes - and still counting.

If you could have a sixth sense, what would you want? from r/AskReddit

While the question itself is simple, the answers shared by redditors are quite interesting.

“Is ‘knowing which scratch tickets are winners’ a sense?” asked one commenter. “To sense if someone is attracted to me,” replied another.

Here are some more interesting answers:

Card
Card
Card
Card
Card
Card
Card
Card

 What would you want?

tags
top news
Uddhav Thackeray blocks CBI from probing cases in Maharashtra, withdraws general consent
Uddhav Thackeray blocks CBI from probing cases in Maharashtra, withdraws general consent
Defeat for Donald Trump would mean some other leaders also lose out
Defeat for Donald Trump would mean some other leaders also lose out
Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli summoned by Mumbai Police next week
Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli summoned by Mumbai Police next week
IPL highlights: RCB thrash KKR by 8 wickets to rise to 2nd spot
IPL highlights: RCB thrash KKR by 8 wickets to rise to 2nd spot
‘Theaterisation to take number of years,’ says army chief General Naravane
‘Theaterisation to take number of years,’ says army chief General Naravane
‘So much work to do’: How Joe Biden is planning for transition
‘So much work to do’: How Joe Biden is planning for transition
Kangana Ranaut reacts to summons by Mumbai Police: ‘Will be there soon’
Kangana Ranaut reacts to summons by Mumbai Police: ‘Will be there soon’
Will Pak Army ‘sacrifice’ Imran Khan amid Opposition protests? Pak scribes comment
Will Pak Army ‘sacrifice’ Imran Khan amid Opposition protests? Pak scribes comment
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 casesIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In