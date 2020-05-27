e-paper
What this dog did to avoid heat will make you want to follow in its paw-steps. Watch

What this dog did to avoid heat will make you want to follow in its paw-steps. Watch

“I want to be this pup,” wrote a TikTok user on the post.

May 27, 2020
The image shows the dog in question.
A dog bothered by heat decided to do something which many of us may have thought about and would love to do, if given the chance. It’s the moment when the dog decided to slide past it’s hooman to climb inside an open fridge.

Shared on TikTok two days ago, the video is already creating a stir online. As the video starts, a caption appears on the screen and it reads, “Bhai, bahut garmi hai [it’s too hot].” It then shows the dog walking towards the fridge and within seconds comfortably settling itself inside, on the lowest shelf.

Take a look at the video and we should warn you that it may leave you with a desire to do what the dog did.

@rajputking568

please viral 😂##viralvideo ##backbanchers ##backtoschool ##cronavirus ##upwale ##comedy ##comedyindia ##hayegarmi ##plzzzlike ##teamrajput ##ilovemydog ##doglov

♬ original sound - Rishabh Zala

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 8.5 lakh views – and counting. It has also received close to 62,000 likes and tons of comments from people. While some said they would like to do the same, others wrote about the cuteness of the dog.

“I want to be this puppy,” wrote a TikTok user. “Oh! Such a sweet dog,” commented another. “This is such a fun video,” expressed a third. Many also shared laughing out loud emojis to express themselves.

What do you think of the video?

