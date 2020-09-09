e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Who is MS Dhoni’s biggest fan? This Instagram post shows it’s none other than his daughter Ziva

Who is MS Dhoni’s biggest fan? This Instagram post shows it’s none other than his daughter Ziva

A video shared on Ziva’s Instagram page shows the little girl holding up a beautiful sketch of her dad, MS Dhoni and answers a few questions.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 09, 2020 20:59 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Ziva holding up a beautiful sketch of her dad, Dhoni.
The image shows Ziva holding up a beautiful sketch of her dad, Dhoni. (Instagram/@ziva_singh_dhoni)
         

As MS Dhoni preps for IPL 2020 in the UAE, his fans all over the world can’t wait to watch their favourite cricketer in action. However, among the millions of fans, there’s a special someone who is Dhoni’s biggest supporter. And it’s none other than the former India captain’s little daughter Ziva.

A video shared on Ziva’s Instagram page - which is managed “by Mumma @sakshisingh_r and Papa @mahi7781”, as the bio on the profile says - shows the little girl holding up a beautiful sketch of Dhoni.

In the video, Ziva is asked, most likely by her mother Sakshi, “Ziva, who is he?” To this, Ziva promptly replies, “This is papa”.

The little girl is asked further, “Are you sure this is papa?” The adorable kid takes a little pause and answers, “Mahendra Singh Dhoni”.

“Are you sure,” she is asked again. “I’m sure,” she answers, absolutely sure.

“Papa’s biggest fan!” says the caption shared along with the video which makes for a delightful watch. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram

Papa s biggest fan !

A post shared by ZIVA SINGH DHONI (@ziva_singh_dhoni) on

Since being shared about an hour ago, the video has collected over 2.6 lakh views and 1.5 lakh likes and counting.

Did this clip put a huge smile on your face? What do you think about it?

