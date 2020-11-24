‘Who’s responsible?’ asks Mumbai Police while sharing Netflix-inspired advisory post. Seen it yet?

it-s-viral

Masks are essential in restricting the spread of Covid-19. Mumbai Police is one of the many police forces across the nation that is advocating for the use of this protective gear. Case in point is their recent Netflix-inspired advisory post that sheds light on how to wear a mask properly.

Posted on Mumbai Police’s official Instagram and Twitter accounts on November 24, this share comprises a graphic with some text. The caption shared alongside the image reads, “Don’t share your screen with the virus. Let us all make sure we ‘chill’ with our masks the correct way”.

The picture posted resembles the screen that pops up right after one logs into their Netflix account. The icons drawn on it represent the different profiles one has to choose from after signing in.

Check out what distinguishes each profile from the other, and see if you can guess which of them is ‘responsible’:

Since being shared on the Internet, this post has received a lot of appreciation from netizens. The share has accumulated nearly 10,000 likes on Instagram and many retweets on Twitter.

Here is what people had to say about the post. One Instagram user said, “There are two imposters Among us,” making a reference to the popular video game Among us.

Another individual wrote, “The blue one is definitely the winner here”.

What are your thoughts on the share? Did you find it informative and interesting? Always make sure to follow the instructions imparted by the post and cover, both, your nose as well as your mouth with the mask.

