Who will win the work from home edition of pets vs people? Watch to know

it-s-viral

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 18:05 IST

Highlights Several people are working from home

This video captures a funny incident from home of one such person

It has now sparked tons of laughter online

As work from home continues for many employees around the world so do the stories of pets vs people. Today’s episode features the Chief Operating Officer of Brightwave, Colin Welch, and his house cat called Mabel.

The ten-second-long video which was essentially part of a longer midweek update for Welch’s team was shared on Twitter on March 25. It shows Welch beginning to talk about ‘oh-so-serious’ matters when an unbothered Mabel jumps in onto the man’s work setup. Though Mabel is in the frame for a quick second, Welch’s reaction to the jump makes it clear that she is the winner of this pets vs people battle. He almost stumbles off his chair with a quick ‘Jesus’ and stops the recording. Maybe to give his cat a stern telling off or to congratulate her on her victory-who is to know for sure?

The post currently has almost 6,500 likes and 1000 retweets.

When you start recording a midweek video update for the team and your cat comes in the window #workingfromhome pic.twitter.com/gN7cUeUvdw — Colin Welch (@colinwelch) March 25, 2020

Tweeple appreciated the hisss-terical share. One person said:

Hahahaha. This is the best! Thanks. I needed this smile. — Tracy Parish #STAYHOME (@Tracy_Parish) March 25, 2020

To which Welch responded with, “glad I helped (with the assistance of Mabel)”.

One Twitter user commented, “I suggest more cat content in your updates, not less”. While another wrote, “great catting”.

Others on the micro-blogging application were quick to share how their cats are coping with more time spent with their hoomans.

One individual tweeted:

My furry overload has worked out how to turn on airplane mode on my laptop while I’m in the middle of conference calls pic.twitter.com/m3YbER5Alr — HK Girl (@In_Vino) March 26, 2020

While another Twitter user had this to share:

Mine are very much enjoying me being in quarantine. One even bought me a live bird yesterday to say thanks. Like monkeys every time I have a conference call. pic.twitter.com/1vCvCRLYRq — Rebecca (@RebeccaChile) March 26, 2020

Here are a few more cat-licious tweets that hopefully bring a smile to your face.

Same cat. same energy. Also, will try and bully humans for their food. pic.twitter.com/XM25TSBBFj — Hailey (@HaileySayHello) March 26, 2020

That’s getting a ten from Rufus the destroyer pic.twitter.com/EhysmDdsPL — AJ Phink (@CardinalPhink) March 26, 2020

What are your thoughts on this champion cat? Also which animal would you like to see annoy its hooman next?