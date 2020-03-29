e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 29, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Who will win the work from home edition of pets vs people? Watch to know

Who will win the work from home edition of pets vs people? Watch to know

Today’s episode features the Chief Operating Officer of Brightwave, Colin Welch, and his house cat called Mabel.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 29, 2020 18:05 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image captures the man’s startled expression as the cat jumps on the computer.
The image captures the man’s startled expression as the cat jumps on the computer. (Twitter/@colinwelch)
         
Highlights
  • Several people are working from home
  • This video captures a funny incident from home of one such person
  • It has now sparked tons of laughter online

As work from home continues for many employees around the world so do the stories of pets vs people. Today’s episode features the Chief Operating Officer of Brightwave, Colin Welch, and his house cat called Mabel.

The ten-second-long video which was essentially part of a longer midweek update for Welch’s team was shared on Twitter on March 25. It shows Welch beginning to talk about ‘oh-so-serious’ matters when an unbothered Mabel jumps in onto the man’s work setup. Though Mabel is in the frame for a quick second, Welch’s reaction to the jump makes it clear that she is the winner of this pets vs people battle. He almost stumbles off his chair with a quick ‘Jesus’ and stops the recording. Maybe to give his cat a stern telling off or to congratulate her on her victory-who is to know for sure?

The post currently has almost 6,500 likes and 1000 retweets.

Tweeple appreciated the hisss-terical share. One person said:

To which Welch responded with, “glad I helped (with the assistance of Mabel)”.

One Twitter user commented, “I suggest more cat content in your updates, not less”. While another wrote, “great catting”.

Others on the micro-blogging application were quick to share how their cats are coping with more time spent with their hoomans.

One individual tweeted:

While another Twitter user had this to share:

Here are a few more cat-licious tweets that hopefully bring a smile to your face.

What are your thoughts on this champion cat? Also which animal would you like to see annoy its hooman next?

tags
top news
Covid-19: India pulls out all staff from consulates in Herat, Jalalabad
Covid-19: India pulls out all staff from consulates in Herat, Jalalabad
You’ve enough funds, ensure no movement of migrants: Centre tells States
You’ve enough funds, ensure no movement of migrants: Centre tells States
Rahul Gandhi writes to PM cautioning against the impact of prolonged lockdown
Rahul Gandhi writes to PM cautioning against the impact of prolonged lockdown
‘Will hold responsible’: Centre delivers sharp warning after migrant exodus
‘Will hold responsible’: Centre delivers sharp warning after migrant exodus
86 people in India beat Covid-19, nearly 10% of all coronavirus patients
86 people in India beat Covid-19, nearly 10% of all coronavirus patients
How Mohammad Azharuddin’s decision changed Indian cricket forever
How Mohammad Azharuddin’s decision changed Indian cricket forever
ICC salutes ‘real world hero’ Joginder Sharma for fighting against Covid-19
ICC salutes ‘real world hero’ Joginder Sharma for fighting against Covid-19
Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone recharge plans that offer 3GB/day and more
Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone recharge plans that offer 3GB/day and more
trending topics
Covid-19 UpdateCoronavirus Live UpdatesSrinagar Coronavirus CasesNoida Coronavirus UpdateCoronavirus Cases Statewise DetailsSwara BhaskarChhattisgarh Coronavirus updateDivyanka TripathiPM Modi Mann ki Baat

don't miss

latest news

india news