Wife tries to give husband a haircut. It doesn’t go quite as planned

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 18:26 IST

If that video of Anushka Sharma giving Virat Kohli a haircut encouraged you to also try some DIY hair makeovers at home, beware. Things may not turn out as good as they did for the aforementioned couple. This couple in Los Angeles tried and things didn’t quite turn out the way they expected.

A video posted on Facebook by actor Emily Pendergast shows her giving her husband, Cory Pendergast, a hair cut at home. It’s safe to say, she cut off way more of her husband’s hair than he would have liked.

The video shows Cory stressing over and over again that he only needed a little trim. He goes on to give her a few hair-cutting pointers, which Emily promptly tries to use on her husband’s hair.

“We don’t even have the right scissors,” she tells him while continuing on with the job at hand. Chop, chop she goes, only to cut quite a bit of length of Cory’s hair. “Honey, that’s too much,” he says.

By the end of it, Cory has a completely different hair style. What’s amazing is how the couple can’t stop laughing at the new hairdo.

Posted about two weeks ago, the video has gone viral collecting over 2.9 million views. It’s also received over 67,000 shares and more than 20,000 comments.

While there are many who can’t believe what a good sport Cory is, others can’t help but laugh at his ordeal.

“I am crying with laughter! Love that,” says a Facebook user. “In literal tears… I think I peed myself,” says another.

Others have expressed how this video displays their fears over at-home haircuts.

“When you keep asking me if I can cut your hair, this is what I imagine happening,” comments a Facebook user tagging someone. “Why I’m not letting you try and cut my hair,” writes another.

Someone pointed out how this isn’t a one off instant. “A scenario being played out all over the nation!”

A hairdresser has concerns of her own. “Oh my, we hairdressers are going to have so much corrective work to do when we get back! This was hilarious!”

While another can’t decide what worries them more. “I don’t know what’s worse, his haircut or the fact that he didn’t close the toilet before sitting down.”

Well, what do you think about this video? Have you tried something similar at home? How did that go?