‘Witchcraft, Jedi Luke or sorcery’: Video of ‘floating’ helicopter sparks varied reactions among people

it-s-viral

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 10:14 IST

In an incident, which may seem surreal to many, an incredible moment was captured on camera where it appeared that a helicopter is floating in the air without moving its rotor blades. Though unknown when the clip was captured, the video has now created quite a stir among people.

Shared on Twitter, the clip showcases the amazing sight. In the video, it seems like the rotors of the helicopter are frozen and the vehicle is magically floating in the sky. However, there is a not-so-magical reason behind this unbelievable sight. Turns out, this illusion happens when the camera’s frame rate syncs perfectly to the rotation speed of a helicopter’s rotor.

“Camera frame rate matches helicopter rotor,” wrote a Twitter user and shared the video. They also gave the video credit to Instagram user @reecedeavor.

Camera frame rate matches helicopter rotor.. 🚁



🎥 IG: reecedeavor pic.twitter.com/1cE3tcTvzP — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) June 19, 2020

Since being shared, the video has gathered close to 2.2 lakh views – and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also gathered over 8,200 likes and more than 1,800 retweets. From calling it sorcery to dropping Star Wars references, people left no stones unturned while commenting on the video.

“Empire Luke or Jedi Luke? If the former, I’m clearing the area,” joked a Twitter user. “I know sorcery when I see it. That’s that dark magic the elder scrolls reference,” wrote another. Expressing the same notion here’s what another person shared:

“I think I know what’s going on here,” wrote a third and shared a GIF of the Fairy Godmother from the animated film Cinderella.

I think I know what's going on here... pic.twitter.com/FBqXdTjuUp — Binoy Mathew (@MrMathewJr) June 20, 2020

Some, however, were simply excited to see such an amazing video. One such thrilled individual tweeted this GIF:

One individual dropped a comment with a reference to a popular conspiracy theory and wrote, “The matrix is broken.”

Another Twitter user couldn’t help but use this X-Men movie reference:

That's just Magneto bringing the professor down. pic.twitter.com/73ppC1pRmw — Batdog (@Beejoelay48) June 19, 2020

“That’s too much for my brain to understand how that’s even possible,” wrote a Twitter user and several others reacted in the same way.

What do you think of the video?