Woman complains of ‘swishing’ sound in her ear. Turns out to be a venomous spider

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 12:28 IST

Susie Torres, hailing from Kansas City, USA, felt really uncomfortable when she reportedly woke up with popping and swishing sounds in her left ear. Initially, she didn’t pay any heed and thought it’s water trapped inside her ear. Later, she decided to visit a professional and it turned out the reason behind her discomfort was not water - but a venomous spider.

The medical assistant, who initially examined Torres’ ear, ran out of the examination room and brought in more people for consultation, reports CNN. To be precise, two nurses, three medical students and a doctor. The team then broke the nightmarish news to Torres. Who, though terrified, managed to maintain her calm.

At first, the doctor tried to flush out the crawly creature but the insect didn’t bulge and they realised it was dead, reports CNN. After a few more efforts, the doctor finally managed to pull out the eight-legged creature from Torres’ ear. That is when they identified it as a brown recluse spider - known for its venomous bite.

“I just didn’t think it was possible for them [spiders] to come inside the ear. Who would’ve thought?” Torres told CNN. Thankfully, the spider didn’t bit Torres when it opened its shop inside her ear canal.

First Published: Aug 24, 2019 11:44 IST