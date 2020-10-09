e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Woman creates beautiful art using PowerPoint, shares pic to show how

Woman creates beautiful art using PowerPoint, shares pic to show how

“PowerPoint art is my passion,” wrote a Twitter user and shared two images.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 09, 2020 13:00 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the final creation by the Twitter user.
The image shows the final creation by the Twitter user. (Twitter/@ult1996z)
         

What do you use PowerPoint for? Most people may say “Obviously to create presentations!” A woman, however, has found another – rather beautiful – way to use the programme. She used it to create an artwork.

The woman shared two images on Twitter with the caption “PowerPoint art is my passion.” One image shows the art she created. As for the other picture, it shows how she used different shapes available in the programme to create the art.

Both the images are simply outstanding. But don’t just take our words for it, check out the tweet yourself:

In a following tweet, she shared another image to show her creation after adding some finishing touches.

Her tweet, since being shared on October 6, has gathered close to 2.8 lakh likes and tons of retweets. People were extremely impressed and they expressed the same in their comments. There were also a few who wrote that they also indulge in the same kind of artwork.

“My patience could never!! You’re so goooood!!” wrote a Twitter user. “How can you be so patient?” asked another. “OMG! It is so beautiful,” said a third. Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think of the tweet?

tags
top news
Imran Khan’s problem matrix to get complicated with FATF verdict on Pak record
Imran Khan’s problem matrix to get complicated with FATF verdict on Pak record
Fodder scam: Lalu Prasad Yadav granted bail in Chaibasa treasury case
Fodder scam: Lalu Prasad Yadav granted bail in Chaibasa treasury case
Goyal given additional charge of Consumer Affairs ministry
Goyal given additional charge of Consumer Affairs ministry
Covid-19 vaccine tracker: Latest updates from across the world
Covid-19 vaccine tracker: Latest updates from across the world
‘Deeply saddened’: Rahul Gandhi writes letter of condolence to Chirag Paswan
‘Deeply saddened’: Rahul Gandhi writes letter of condolence to Chirag Paswan
Real GDP likely to decline by 9.5 per cent in 2021, predicts RBI
Real GDP likely to decline by 9.5 per cent in 2021, predicts RBI
‘He either has to be sidelined,’ Pietersen calls for axing of KXIP star
‘He either has to be sidelined,’ Pietersen calls for axing of KXIP star
Which Neta represents Dalit rights? | Suraj Yengde On the Record
Which Neta represents Dalit rights? | Suraj Yengde On the Record
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In