Woman creates ‘social distancing dress’ with a 6-ft radius. Can you guess how long it took to make?

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 20:23 IST

A true artist can find inspiration in even the most obscure things. This notion is probably proven best by Instagram user Shay who, influenced by the current circumstances, made a ‘social distancing dress’. In no ways an easy feat, this creation took two months to design. The process of production is as fascinating as the finished product is beautiful.

Shay initially shared information about her new project, aka, the ‘social distancing dress’ on her Instagram account at the end of September. “New project - making a social distancing dress, with a 6ft radius! So it’s like your own little social distancing bubble,” read a bit of the caption. It further went on to say, “I’ve only just started making this dress and it’s already been quite the journey - this is attempt #3 at making the hoopskirt. I finally got a version that can (mostly) hold the shape, though I ended up making it about 2x too long”.

Check out the rest of the caption explaining Shay’s process and the video shared along with it:

Shay kept sharing posts about how much progress she had made over the months. This particular post was shared along with a caption reading, “Now that the shape and structure is there the rest of it should just be making it pretty/a wearable dress (while still keeping it lightweight)”.

If watching those ‘making of’ clips has got you all excited to see what the result looks like, then wait no more. Shay shared a post showing her ‘social distancing dress’ on November 20. Check it out below:

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has accumulated over 1.6 lakh likes and many appreciative comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the post. One person said, “Just gonna casually screenshot your things so I can show my friends how talented you are”.

Another individual wrote, “You are awesome”. “You genius creative girl!” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on this share?