e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 24, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Woman creates ‘social distancing dress’ with a 6-ft radius. Can you guess how long it took to make?

Woman creates ‘social distancing dress’ with a 6-ft radius. Can you guess how long it took to make?

Instagram user Shay documented the making of the outfit which took 300+ yards of tulle to create.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 20:23 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the ‘social distancing dress’.
The image shows the ‘social distancing dress’.(Instagram/@crescentshay)
         

A true artist can find inspiration in even the most obscure things. This notion is probably proven best by Instagram user Shay who, influenced by the current circumstances, made a ‘social distancing dress’. In no ways an easy feat, this creation took two months to design. The process of production is as fascinating as the finished product is beautiful.

Shay initially shared information about her new project, aka, the ‘social distancing dress’ on her Instagram account at the end of September. “New project - making a social distancing dress, with a 6ft radius! So it’s like your own little social distancing bubble,” read a bit of the caption. It further went on to say, “I’ve only just started making this dress and it’s already been quite the journey - this is attempt #3 at making the hoopskirt. I finally got a version that can (mostly) hold the shape, though I ended up making it about 2x too long”.

Check out the rest of the caption explaining Shay’s process and the video shared along with it:

Shay kept sharing posts about how much progress she had made over the months. This particular post was shared along with a caption reading, “Now that the shape and structure is there the rest of it should just be making it pretty/a wearable dress (while still keeping it lightweight)”.

If watching those ‘making of’ clips has got you all excited to see what the result looks like, then wait no more. Shay shared a post showing her ‘social distancing dress’ on November 20. Check it out below:

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has accumulated over 1.6 lakh likes and many appreciative comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the post. One person said, “Just gonna casually screenshot your things so I can show my friends how talented you are”.

Another individual wrote, “You are awesome”. “You genius creative girl!” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on this share?

tags
top news
Heavy rains lash Chennai as Tamil Nadu braces for Cyclone Nivar tomorrow
Heavy rains lash Chennai as Tamil Nadu braces for Cyclone Nivar tomorrow
India’s ban on 43 Chinese apps is the 4th strike since Ladakh stand off
India’s ban on 43 Chinese apps is the 4th strike since Ladakh stand off
Gadgets used by Pak’s 4 Jaish terrorists help India solve Jan 31 terror strike
Gadgets used by Pak’s 4 Jaish terrorists help India solve Jan 31 terror strike
SC notice to Centre to fix uniform rate for RT-PCR test after petitioner alleges loot
SC notice to Centre to fix uniform rate for RT-PCR test after petitioner alleges loot
UP govt brings ordinance against unlawful religious conversions
UP govt brings ordinance against unlawful religious conversions
Covid-19: Delhi graveyard running out of burial space as deaths rise
Covid-19: Delhi graveyard running out of burial space as deaths rise
Pakistan to bring all intelligence agencies under ISI control
Pakistan to bring all intelligence agencies under ISI control
Watch: BSF officer enters tunnel used by Jaish terrorists; nails Pakistan role
Watch: BSF officer enters tunnel used by Jaish terrorists; nails Pakistan role
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In