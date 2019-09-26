Woman feels ‘too stuffy,’ opens flight’s emergency exit for ‘fresh air.’ Watch

it-s-viral

Instances of passengers causing trouble for their fellow flyers by acting callously is not something new. One passenger, however, managed to take the trend to another level – and turned it into something that’s downright risky.

The woman boarded the Xiamen Airlines on Monday that was going from Wuhan to Lanzhou in China, reports Mirror. After taking her seat, she apparently felt “too stuffy” and wanted “some fresh air.” Hence, she decided to open the flight’s emergency door towards the end of boarding.

Turns out, her co-passengers warned her against pulling the lever of the emergency door but she went ahead and did it anyway, reports Mirror. A video, which was captured soon after the incident, made its way online too. Take a look:

The cabin crew alerted the police, reports The Sun. They boarded the plane and took away the female passenger to the police station. Her behaviour ended up delaying the flight for over an hour.

