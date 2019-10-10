e-paper
Woman finds python in her toilet, 2 days in a row. ‘Nightmare,’ say people

Cairns Snake Removals took to Facebook to share this unusual incident on October 5 along with the images of the reptiles.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 10, 2019 13:10 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People had a lot to say about the incidents.
People had a lot to say about the incidents. (Facebook/Cairns Snake Removals)
         

A woman received such slithering surprises that most people would like to avoid. Turns out, in two nightmarish incidents a woman had to call snake catchers twice to capture two pythons from her bathroom - two days in a row.

Cairns Snake Removals took to Facebook to share this unusual incident on October 5 along with the images of the reptiles. “What nightmares are made of, 2 nights in a row I have been called to the same Whitfield property for a snake in the toilet. Each time it’s been a Water python,” reads the post.

While some were sympathetic towards the reptiles and commented that they only wanted water, others were simply left scared.

“Poor things - just looking for water source by the looks of it. How lucky is the house owner to have these gorgeous darlings show up? I only get bush pythons & tree snakes,” wrote a Facebook user. “Beautiful creatures. But now you got me looking in the loo before I sit,” commented another. “With this dry I’m not surprised! Poor things looking for water. And before you park yourself, turn the light on and take a look!!” advised another. “I found a frog in my toilet. I think I’d have passed out if I had seen a snake,” wrote a fourth.

How would you react if you got such a slithering surprise?

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 13:10 IST

