Woman’s heartening obituary for her dog will leave you teary-eyed

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 15:00 IST

There is a special relationship between a dog and its pet parent. The animal often becomes much more than a pet and turns into a member of the family. That is why it’s always heartbreaking when furry babies say goodbye and head to their heavenly abode. Twitter user Sallie Hammett felt that pain when her dog Charlie died. So, to honour the memories of her “best boy” she decided to write an obituary for him. Now, her words are leaving people teary eyed and emotional.

“I wrote my dog an obituary because of course I did. He was the best boy,” Hammett wrote and shared an image of the obituary.

It gives a detail of the dog’s life and also mentions how much everyone loved him. “We will think of him every time we open the peanut butter. We will miss him every time we see a sock on the floor or pass a stick on a walk. We will carry him with us everywhere,” reads a part of the post.

I wrote my dog an obituary because of course I did. He was the best boy. pic.twitter.com/FKmqeivtq9 — Sallie Hammett (@SallieGHammett) September 22, 2020

Since being shared, the post has gathered close to 14,000 retweets. It has also gathered nearly 3,200 comments from people. While some sympathesied with Hammett, others took the opportunity to share stories of their pet babies.

What an incredibly good boy. I’m so sorry for your loss, it’s gut wrenching. Presley crossed over on May 11 & her sister Stella misses her terribly. Presley was my rock. I miss her beyond measure. pic.twitter.com/YZFqn0d2DK — Ellen O'Malley McGee (@MrsMcGee306) September 23, 2020

"That was beautiful. So sorry for your loss. We said goodbye to this boy July 5 and I am still listening for his collar and tag jingle," expressed another and tweeted:

That was beautiful. So sorry for your losses. We said goodbye to this boy July 5 and I am still listening for his collar and tag jingle. pic.twitter.com/cyhjtWPk2I — Lisa Savino (@mbnnjr) September 23, 2020

So very sorry for your loss, and thank you for sharing this with us. He sounds like a fine fella, and the photo shows his beautiful nature. This cartoon has made me cry but also comforted me after the loss of my beloved girl back in January... pic.twitter.com/DyuP683dY4 — Lesley Gaspar (@zleegaspar) September 23, 2020

Oh Sallie, my heart breaks for y’all. Your beautiful words & the fact that Charlie left your family far too young & way too soon have me in tears. I am so, so sorry. Hearing your memories, esp the PB anectdote remind me of our Boo Boo Bear who we lost on 6/20. TYSM for sharing.❤️ pic.twitter.com/aepgpMyWtn — MICH not Mike #BidenHarris2020 #BLM #ByeDon🏳️‍🌈 (@MICHnotMike) September 23, 2020

“I don’t have words enough to describe the feelings inside me after reading this beautiful obituary. It is nice to remember the four foot angels that dogs are,” commented a user of the micro-blogging platform.