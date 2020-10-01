e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 01, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Woman’s heartening obituary for her dog will leave you teary-eyed

Woman’s heartening obituary for her dog will leave you teary-eyed

“I wrote my dog an obituary because of course I did. He was the best boy,” wrote Twitter user Sallie Hammett.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 01, 2020 15:00 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The tweet has now prompted people to share various reactions.
The tweet has now prompted people to share various reactions. (Twitter/@SallieGHammett)
         

There is a special relationship between a dog and its pet parent. The animal often becomes much more than a pet and turns into a member of the family. That is why it’s always heartbreaking when furry babies say goodbye and head to their heavenly abode. Twitter user Sallie Hammett felt that pain when her dog Charlie died. So, to honour the memories of her “best boy” she decided to write an obituary for him. Now, her words are leaving people teary eyed and emotional.

“I wrote my dog an obituary because of course I did. He was the best boy,” Hammett wrote and shared an image of the obituary.

It gives a detail of the dog’s life and also mentions how much everyone loved him. “We will think of him every time we open the peanut butter. We will miss him every time we see a sock on the floor or pass a stick on a walk. We will carry him with us everywhere,” reads a part of the post.

Read the entire note here:

Since being shared, the post has gathered close to 14,000 retweets. It has also gathered nearly 3,200 comments from people. While some sympathesied with Hammett, others took the opportunity to share stories of their pet babies.

Narrating their own loss, here’s what a Twitter user shared:

“That was beautiful. So sorry for your loss. We said goodbye to this boy July 5 and I am still listening for his collar and tag jingle,” expressed another and tweeted:

Here’s how others reacted:

“I don’t have words enough to describe the feelings inside me after reading this beautiful obituary. It is nice to remember the four foot angels that dogs are,” commented a user of the micro-blogging platform.

tags
top news
Rahul Gandhi, sister Priyanka detained; not allowed to march to Hathras
Rahul Gandhi, sister Priyanka detained; not allowed to march to Hathras
China’s resurrection of 1959 LAC claim may be first step. India preps for fallout
China’s resurrection of 1959 LAC claim may be first step. India preps for fallout
Rahul Gandhi, walking to Hathras, alleges cops pushed, hit him with lathi
Rahul Gandhi, walking to Hathras, alleges cops pushed, hit him with lathi
Two soldiers killed, 4 injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in north Kashmir
Two soldiers killed, 4 injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in north Kashmir
First modified Boeing 777 aircraft, part of Air India One fleet for PM, to arrive in Delhi today
First modified Boeing 777 aircraft, part of Air India One fleet for PM, to arrive in Delhi today
Hathras-like incidents won’t be tolerated in Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray
Hathras-like incidents won’t be tolerated in Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray
Unlock 5: Status quo in Delhi, more relaxation for weekly markets
Unlock 5: Status quo in Delhi, more relaxation for weekly markets
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In