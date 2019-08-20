Woman’s selfie photo shoot on subway is viral for the best reason

it-s-viral

“All the world’s a stage” and this woman on a subway proves just how. The Internet has dubbed a woman “Queen” and “Subway Bae” after a video of her pulling off a selfie photo shoot on a subway went all kinds of viral.

It all started when Twitter user Ben Yahr posted a video of the woman during her photo shoot. The clip shows the woman using her bag as a makeshift stand for her phone. She then goes on to pose in front of the camera.

This woman giving it ALL to the selfie cam on the train is SENDING ME pic.twitter.com/i3JoSPKj3I — Ben Yahr (@benyahr) August 17, 2019

The video, since being shared on August 18, has collected a whopping 8.4 million views, over 2.2 lakh ‘likes’ and more than 35,000 retweets - and counting. Twitter is in love with the woman and her confidence.

“To have the confidence to do this in front of others is powerful. I could never,” says a Twitter user. “Is this what it’s like to NOT have social anxiety,” says another.

Twitter of course wasted no time in trying to find the woman. Yahr posted a follow up tweet identifying her as Jessiica George. And in case you’re wondering what the final product of that photo shoot is, here are the pictures posted by George.

Along with the video, her tweet has also gone viral with over 3.6 lakh ‘likes’ and more than 82,000 retweets - and very much counting. People can’t stop sharing some delightful comments about the pictures.

“Can you give an ounce of your self confidence, sis,” says one Twitter user. “And she’s not disturbing anyone around her either… she’s just living her best life,” says another.

George, meanwhile, is overwhelmed by all the attention and praise coming her way.

i am overwhelmed by the kind words expressed by everyone and i just want to say THANK YOU to all ‼️ let’s spread this positivity and continue to uplift one another ✨ .. oh and s/o @benyahr for making my day #NYC #Yerrr — je$$ (@jessiica_george) August 18, 2019

What do you think about this photo shoot and its result?

