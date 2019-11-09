Woman sings from her apartment window at night, this is how her neighbours react. Watch

it-s-viral

A video of a woman singing in her heartfelt voice from her apartment window at night has gone all kinds of viral on social media. The clip captures an incident that took place in October, but is creating a stir among people after recently being shared on Twitter.

The video details the soulful voice of Ayleen Jovita Romero and the excitement of her neighbours after she concludes her singing.

What makes the video even more intriguing is that Romero broke into this impromptu show during a government imposed curfew at Santiago, Chile, reports Insider. The song also added on to the overall significance because it was an anthem during the political unrest that took place in the country during the ‘70s.

In the video, Romero’s voice soars high throughout the quite neighbourhood. When she finishes, the crowd cheers, whistles, and claps in appreciation.

Shared by a Twitter user on November 7, the video has garnered over 5 million views – and the numbers are increasing. Additionally, it has also gathered close to 3.4 lakh likes and about 1.6 lakh retweets.

People were stunned by Romero’s amazing voice and they expressed the same in their comments. While some said the video moved them to tears, there were a few who praised her courage.

Here’s how others reacted:

Another video of the same incident was shared on October 22 by the singer on her Instagram:

