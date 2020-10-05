e-paper
Woman takes candid photo of cat, the result is surreal. Netizens love it

“Took a pic of the cat looking out the window and accidentally turned him into some sort of god,” reads the caption alongside the photograph.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 05, 2020 20:44 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a cat.
The image shows a cat.(Twitter/@cloudcat28)
         

Shrouded in a furry coat of mystery, cats are nothing less than an enigma. Many have tried and failed to chalk out what goes inside the mind of a feline. This photograph adds to the intrigue around these four-legged cuties.

Shared by Twitter user Amanda, the picture shows a fluffy white cat sitting behind a windowpane. The angle of the photograph and the timing of the snap makes it look like the feline is sitting on a bed of clouds and looking down upon earth.

“Took a pic of the cat looking out the window and accidentally turned him into some sort of god,” reads the caption alongside the photograph.

Take a look at the post:

The post has garnered over 1.3 million likes, and the numbers are steadily increasing. Netizens couldn’t stop appreciating the one-of-a-kind picture of the cat and expressed their opinions with some hilarious wordplays and witty artworks. Many simply dropped heart emojis in the comments section to show their liking for the video.

What are your thoughts on this post?

