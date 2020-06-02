e-paper
Woman tries to kiss a little birdie but it doesn’t go as planned. Watch

This is one cuckoo video.

Jun 02, 2020
The image shows the little birdie with its human. (TikTok/@jessica.ukatz)
         

Have you ever tried to kiss your beloved pet but the show of affection hasn’t gone as planned? Maybe they licked you wildly when you puckered your lips or maybe they just walked. However wrong your attempts of showing physical affection may have gone, we can bet that they weren’t anywhere as close as this TikToker’s.

This clip was posted on TikTok by an woman called Jessica Ukatz. The film begins relatively ordinarily with Ukatz hanging out with a little bird. The quail is heard chirping. It then pushes itself next to Jessica’s mouth. Probably assuming that the bird wants a kiss, Jessica parts her lips. However, the little animal has something entirely different planned.

We won’t give too much away. Watch the video to find out what happens next.

@jessica.ukatz

... ##fyp ##foryoupage ##foryou ##bird ##quail ##funny ##viral ##SpaceForceWalk ##unexpected ##baby ##4u

♬ original sound - jessica.ukatz

Since being shared on March 30, the clip has been watched more than 6.1 million times. Additionally, the post has over 5.5 lakh likes.

Here is how TikTok users reacted to the share. One person jokingly said, “Do not eat that chicken nugget”. While another individual wrote, “It walked in there like it paid rent”. Truly, the birdie’s confidence is really what surprised us as well.

“Well that was unexpected...and adorable, in a weird way,” read one comment. Yes, in a weird way, it was adorable for sure.

A TikToker proclaimed, “Momther I am a dentist,” while trying to guess the reasoning behind the tiny bird’s actions. Now that is one cute looking dentist.

What are your thoughts on this unusual video?

