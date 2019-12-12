e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 12, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 12, 2019
Home / It's Viral

World’s first marine cemetery unveiled in Kerala

It is believed that water and plastic pollution along with overexploitation and climate change have caused the extinction of 15 marine species, and currently threaten the lives of 700 more.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 12, 2019 11:44 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Kozhikode
The cemetery has been built using more than 200 single-use plastic bottles.
The cemetery has been built using more than 200 single-use plastic bottles.(Twitter/@ANI)
         

Cemeteries are commonly built for humans, but in Kerala, they are made for fishes too. They are not just tombs made up of cement or mud, but iron frames that raise their heads to the sky and are filled with single-use plastic bottles.

On the few-feet-long gravestones situated on the seashore of Beypore, the photographs of endangered species or extinct fishes including one freshwater fish - Miss Kerala (Sahyadria denisonii) - are displayed to create awareness among about the menace of plastic use and how the marine life is getting extinct.

Parrotfish, Leatherback turtles, Eagle Rays, Sawfish, Dugong, Zebra shark, Hammerhead shark, and Miss Kerala have been marked as endangered species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

It is believed that water and plastic pollution along with overexploitation and climate change have caused the extinction of 15 marine species, and currently threaten the lives of 700 more.

The Marine Cemetery has been built by Jellyfish Watersports, under Green Beach Mission, District Administration, Kozhikode, with support of Beypore Port Authority and driven by Aakash Rainson.

It has been built using more than 200 single-use plastic bottles.

It was inaugurated on December 4, 2019, on World Wildlife Conservation Day.

tags
top news
Protests against CAB singe Assam, flights, trains suspended
Protests against CAB singe Assam, flights, trains suspended
Ex-SC judge to head inquiry panel into Telangana encounter, orders Supreme Court
Ex-SC judge to head inquiry panel into Telangana encounter, orders Supreme Court
Voting begins in key UK poll to define future of Brexit
Voting begins in key UK poll to define future of Brexit
US reprimanded Pak for misusing F-16s during aerial dogfight over J-K: Report
US reprimanded Pak for misusing F-16s during aerial dogfight over J-K: Report
Realme Buds Air’s new interesting feature confirmed ahead of Dec 17 launch
Realme Buds Air’s new interesting feature confirmed ahead of Dec 17 launch
Watch: Kohli’s animated reaction after smacking Kesrick Williams for 6
Watch: Kohli’s animated reaction after smacking Kesrick Williams for 6
Hope India won’t do something which affects our ties: Bangladesh on CAB
Hope India won’t do something which affects our ties: Bangladesh on CAB
Unacceptable that India isn’t in UN Security Council, says German ambassador
Unacceptable that India isn’t in UN Security Council, says German ambassador
trending topics
HTLS 2019Citizenship BillRajinikanthWBPSC Admit CardVirat KohliPriyanka ChopraAmitabh BachchanDecember 16 gang rape

don't miss

latest news

india news