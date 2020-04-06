e-paper
World’s tallest pooja lamp lit in Nagpur for 9baje9minute

City dwellers were seen lighting candles and diyas in order to pay their tribute to the healthcare workers, sanitation workers and emergency service providers.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 06, 2020 13:11 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Nagpur
World’s tallest Samai, Pooja lamp, was lit for the 9baje9minute initiative.
World’s tallest Samai, Pooja lamp, was lit for the 9baje9minute initiative.(ANI)
         

World’s tallest Samai, Pooja lamp, at Jerryl Lawns was lit here on Sunday to show gratitude to health care workers and emergency service providers who are risking their lives to fight COVID-19.

City dwellers were seen lighting candles and diyas in order to pay their tribute to the healthcare workers, sanitation workers and emergency service providers.

People in various states of the country on Sunday turned off the lights of their houses and lighted earthen lamps, responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘9 pm, 9-min’ appeal to defeat the coronavirus in the country.

The number of positive cases of coronavirus in the country continues to surge. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 3,577 with 83 deaths.

