‘Yamraj’ stops people from trespassing on train tracks, creates awareness

In their tweet, posted in Hindi, Western Railway explains that this Yamraj keeps a lookout and saves people’s lives.

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 13:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Several people have praised the campaign and posted comments celebrating the idea.
Several people have praised the campaign and posted comments celebrating the idea.(Facebook/Rajendra B. Aklekar)
         

Western Railway has sought an interesting new way to educate people about the dangers of walking on railways tracks. Their technique involves none-other-than Yamraj, the Lord of Death according to Hindu mythology. Pictures posted on Western Railway’s official Twitter handle show a man dressed as Yamraj carrying people off the railway track and bringing them back onto the platform. This approach showcased in the tweet has been collecting a ton of reactions on the miro-blogging site.

In their tweet, posted in Hindi, Western Railway explains that this Yamraj keeps a lookout and saves people’s lives. “In order to make people aware of the dangers of walking across tracks @rpfwrbct, as part of the new campaign, is encouraging passengers to use the bridge or subway,” says the tweet.

The post is complete with pictures of the ‘Yamraj’ carrying a man back onto the platform.

Another post on Facebook shows more pictures of ‘Yamraj’ in action. “Those crossing rail tracks in Mumbai were picked up by ‘Yamraj’ the God of Death! Western Railway’s creative campaign to discourage trespassing on tracks,” says the post which has collected over 800 shares in 22 hours.

Several people have praised the campaign and posted comments celebrating the idea.

“Very unique way to make people aware... good work. Keep it up,” says a Twitter user. “Good job Western Railway. Salute to all railways officials for saving the lives of others through this awareness,” says another.

Some also expressed concerns over this method.

“Hope these ‘Yamrajs’ are well trained and can be spotted by the train drivers in case of any eventuality. If ‘Yamrajs’ themselves get injured in the process, then they will be a laughing stock,” says a Facebook user. “Wasn’t ‘Yamraj’ trespassing in the process? And did he have a valid ticket?” asks another.

Earlier, Bengaluru Police and Gurgaon Traffic Police have sought the help of ‘Yamraj’ to create road safety awareness. While in Bengaluru, a man dressed as ‘Yamraj’ encouraged people to follow traffic rules and use helmets, a cop dressed as ‘Yamraj’ motivated people not to sit behind the wheel after drinking as part of the police’s anti-drink driving campaign.

What do you think about this idea to create awareness?

