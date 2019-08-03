Zomato app gets 1-star ratings after its ‘food is religion’ tweet

it-s-viral

A large number of users have started giving Zomato one-star reviews on Google Play Store to voice their disagreement against the food delivery app on how the company is fine if any customers want specifically “Halal” meat. The users claimed that by having the ‘Halal’ option, Zomato is associating religion to food.

Reacting to this, Zomato said in a letter the tag appeared on their site or app because people had asked for it before and that is how the website is programmed.

“We provide this information, so that you, as a customer, can make an informed choice about whether you want to eat Halal meat, or not. As an aggregator, it’s imperative that we showcase all the various facets that a restaurant would like us to display to its potential customers,” the company tweeted.

“Bye bye Zomato, you lost one precious customer, many more to come. Don’t support one side if you can’t resolve the issue. #ZomatoUninstalled,” tweeted one user. “Just uninstalled,” claimed another. There were many who tweeted using the hashtag #ZomatoUninstalled.

Here’s how others reacted:

The controversy began on Tuesday when a Zomato customer tweeted: Just cancelled an order on @ZomatoIN they allocated a non-Hindu rider for my food they said they can’t change rider and can’t refund on cancellation. I said you can’t force me to take a delivery. I don’t want don’t refund just cancel.”

In response, the official Twitter handle of Zomato tweeted: “Food doesn’t have a religion. It is a religion”. Though many praised the food delivery service provider’s reply, not all were in agreement.

