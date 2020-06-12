Zomato’s ‘Guess karo hum kahan hai’ meme about nimbu and poha is so relatable

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 17:02 IST

A tiny scene from the popular film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham has sparked a flood of tweets after it was turned into a meme. The “Guess karo hum kahan hai” memes have taken over Twitter and if they haven’t popped on your feed yet, maybe you haven’t spent enough time on the platform. (Kudos to you by the way but do tell us how you’re pulling off this feat.)

From hilariously using it to explain uninvited guests, to day-to-day instances of losing socks and keys, these memes are hilarious and so relatable.

Now Zomato has also joined those sharing this meme by posting their own version of it. The meme is of course food related and again, extremely relatable.

Since being shared two hours ago, the tweet has collected over 1,800 likes and more than 200 retweets - and counting. People couldn’t help but share their reactions to it.

“This is so relatable,” tweeted an individual. “The seeds be like: #CatchMeIfYouCan,” added another. “Chefs putting elachi in your biryani,” posted another. Yes, it’s annoying, stop it, we say.

Others expressed themselves like this:

My tastebuds when I accidentally chew them: pic.twitter.com/ddb48gloOI — Munjal (@ymunjalwhy) June 12, 2020

Seeds in poha pic.twitter.com/acGQ2AxH6n — Vijay Jaiswal (@puntasticVU) June 12, 2020

eventually giving up like pic.twitter.com/5r8xPeM3u8 — goDutch (@goDutch_in) June 12, 2020

Me when to seeds when I am about to take the first bite. pic.twitter.com/JgL04hsuZp — Kamaldeep Singh Sandhu (@SandhuKamaldeep) June 12, 2020

What do you think of this meme? What’s your version of it?