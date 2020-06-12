e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 12, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Zomato’s ‘Guess karo hum kahan hai’ meme about nimbu and poha is so relatable

Zomato’s ‘Guess karo hum kahan hai’ meme about nimbu and poha is so relatable

Zomato’s ‘Guess karo hum kahan hai’ meme is of course food related and extremely relatable.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 12, 2020 17:02 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Zomato shared their own version of ‘Guess karo hum kahan hai’ meme.
Zomato shared their own version of ‘Guess karo hum kahan hai’ meme. (Twitter/@ZomatoIN)
         

A tiny scene from the popular film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham has sparked a flood of tweets after it was turned into a meme. The “Guess karo hum kahan hai” memes have taken over Twitter and if they haven’t popped on your feed yet, maybe you haven’t spent enough time on the platform. (Kudos to you by the way but do tell us how you’re pulling off this feat.)

From hilariously using it to explain uninvited guests, to day-to-day instances of losing socks and keys, these memes are hilarious and so relatable.

Now Zomato has also joined those sharing this meme by posting their own version of it. The meme is of course food related and again, extremely relatable.

Since being shared two hours ago, the tweet has collected over 1,800 likes and more than 200 retweets - and counting. People couldn’t help but share their reactions to it.

“This is so relatable,” tweeted an individual. “The seeds be like: #CatchMeIfYouCan,” added another. “Chefs putting elachi in your biryani,” posted another. Yes, it’s annoying, stop it, we say.

Others expressed themselves like this:

What do you think of this meme? What’s your version of it?

tags
top news
Imran Khan tweets a swipe at India, hits mute on Pak economy. Here is why
Imran Khan tweets a swipe at India, hits mute on Pak economy. Here is why
Rajnath Singh reviews Ladakh situation with CDS Bipin Rawat, service chiefs
Rajnath Singh reviews Ladakh situation with CDS Bipin Rawat, service chiefs
Nepal-India border tensions rise, one killed. Explained in 10 points
Nepal-India border tensions rise, one killed. Explained in 10 points
Centre asks states not to stop interstate buses during night curfew
Centre asks states not to stop interstate buses during night curfew
Zero fees for late filing of GSTR-3B returns between July 2017-Jan 2020: FM Sitharaman
Zero fees for late filing of GSTR-3B returns between July 2017-Jan 2020: FM Sitharaman
‘BJP can’t intimidate us’: Congress’ Abhishek Singhvi ahead of RS polls
‘BJP can’t intimidate us’: Congress’ Abhishek Singhvi ahead of RS polls
Covid patients treated worse than animals, bodies found in garbage: SC
Covid patients treated worse than animals, bodies found in garbage: SC
Donald Trump warns against ‘falsely labeling’ decent Americans as racists
Donald Trump warns against ‘falsely labeling’ decent Americans as racists
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In