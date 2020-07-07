e-paper
Zomato wants you to be ‘extra nice’ to your mom and dad because …

Zomato’s latest witty post has prompted people to share hilarious responses.

Jul 07, 2020
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Zomato often shares witty and creative posts which entertain people (representational image).
Zomato often shares witty and creative posts which entertain people (representational image).
         

Zomato has a witty and creative way of entertaining their followers on Twitter. Be it pointing out the uncanny resemblance between an image of Mars and Kulad Lassi or sharing relatable posts, time and again their tweets have lefty people amused. They have done it again by sharing a funny reminder that doubles up as an advice too.

In their latest tweet, they’ve asked people to be “extra nice” to their mom and dad. They have also added the reason in tiny font which, some may say, resembles the size in which content of “condition applied” line. So what advice did they impart? Check out for yourself:

If that made you chuckle, then you’re not alone. Several tweeple found the tweet funny. Some Twitter users also shared the laughing out loud emoji on the post.

“Giving my best performance in years,” joked a Twitter user. “Exactly,” tweeted another. “Well … you’re not wrong,” wrote a third and shared this GIF:

What do you think of Zomato’s post?

