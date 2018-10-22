Couple finds rare two-headed snake in yard, donates it to wildlife centre

Most people would be left feeling frightened if they found a venomous snake in their house. However, a couple in Kentucky was in for an even bigger shock when they found a rare two-headed snake in their yard. The couple has donated the snake to the Salato Wildlife Education Center where it has been put on display for public viewing.

A post shared by the wildlife centre on Facebook shows pictures of the two-headed copperhead snake. While the staff at the centre is “thrilled to host this unique animal”, at first they were shocked to hear about the snake.

“We’ve all been kind of fawning over him,” Heather Teachey, the director of Salato Wildlife Education Center told WDRB.com. “We’re really hoping that he thrives here.”

The centre explained in the comments section of the post that both heads and both sets of eyes of the snake move. Its tongues are functional as well. They are, however, uncertain if both mouths can swallow food.

While the snake has been put up on display from October 19, the centre is focusing on its health. “Anomalies like two-headed animals rarely survive long in the wild, due to a multitude of reasons. They have an increased chance of survival in captivity,” says the centre in the comments section.

Since being shared on Facebook on October 18, the post has collected almost 1,900 shares and more than 1,100 reactions – and still counting. Several people have posted comments about the snake.

“Which one decides where they go? Let me guess… it’s a split decision?” jokes one. “Yuck! No thank you! I wouldn’t sleep for weeks if I saw this thing! I’d have nightmares,” says another. “It’s beautiful! Glad it was donated, it has a far better chance at surviving!” says a third.

First Published: Oct 22, 2018 14:28 IST