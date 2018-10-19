Sachin Tendulkar’s Happy Dussehra video includes a bat, balloons and a lovely message

If you’re looking for a unique way to celebrate Dussehra – and love cricket as well - this video posted by Sachin Tendulkar can offer some inspiration. The cricket legend has posted a wonderful video to wish everyone a Happy Dussehra. His interesting idea to wish everyone includes a bat, some balloons and a lovely message that is resonating with many.

In the special video posted last evening, Sachin bats for positivity and knocks negativity out for a six – quite literally. The video shows a wall with balloons put up on it. Each balloon has a kind of negativity, such as laziness, hatred, unhealthy habits, greed, anger among other things written on it. Using a bat and a ball, Sachin is seen bursting each of the balloons one by one.

“Let’s have a positive year guys,” he says in the video. Watch the video below:

Since being shared, the video has received over 19,800 ‘likes’ and more than 1,700 retweets.

“Wow, what a lovely shot,” says one Twitter user. “Amazing and new way to give a great message! This message is a must if we want to save our earth and humanity,” says another.

Yesterday, Mumbai Police also shared a special Dussehra message on cyber security. In the tweet, the handle warned everyone about “the new age Ravana” and received many thumbs up from people on Twitter.

First Published: Oct 19, 2018 11:38 IST