Mumbai police warns about ‘new age Ravana’ in new Dussehra tweet

Mumbai Police is known for posting quirky tweets to drive home important messages

Updated: Oct 18, 2018 15:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Mumbai Police has explained how one can conquer this ‘new age Ravana’(Mumbai Police/Twitter)

The festival of Dussehra is upon us and among the many tweets on the message of the victory good over evil doing the rounds of Twitter, this one by Mumbai Police stands out. The handle, known for quirky tweets to drive home important messages, posted a new one earlier today warning everyone about “the new age Ravana”. A picture with the tweet shows said Ravana as the various cyber crimes one can fall prey to. Not unlike their other tweets, this one too has received many thumbs up from people on Twitter.

“The new age Ravana can still be conquered with the age old weapons of staying alert and taking timely action,” says the tweet. Like Ravana’s 10 heads, the picture shows 10 cyber related crimes including bullying, stalking, phishing and hate mongering among others.

“Wishing all Mumbaikars the strength of always standing by the good and against the evil,” the tweet says further.

Posted about five hours ago the tweet has received a ton of appreciative comments.

“Creativity level: Awesome,” says one Twitter user. “Super wish,” says another.

This isn’t the first time Mumbai Police has tweeted about online safety and cyber security.

With cyber crimes on the rise, such warnings are more than welcome.

First Published: Oct 18, 2018 15:23 IST

