Strange reason woman at Amsterdam casino had a huge snake in her bag

Guess snakes on a plane is a thing of the past. A post shared on Facebook details the moment a woman tried to bring a snake to a casino. The strange incident has been shared on Facebook by a police department in Amsterdam along with a picture of said snake. The photo will give anyone who does not like snakes the heebie-jeebies.

According to the translated post on Facebook, cops received a phone call from a casino a couple of days ago. Believing they were being called in to deal with a difficult customer, the cops went over to assess the situation. However, once there, they were in for a surprise. There was a woman at the casino who had a huge snake in her bag.

Turns out, the woman was at the casino to cash a ticket she had. And no, the snake had nothing to do with the exchange. She was simply carrying the snake for someone else who had to perform at a nearby club with the reptile.

The matter was eventually resolved and the woman was asked to take the snake back with her.

How would you react if you found a snake in an unexpected place?

First Published: Oct 19, 2018 18:39 IST