e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 09, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Jaipur / 11 fatalities take Rajasthan’s Covid-19 death toll to 789; tally of cases reach 52,497

11 fatalities take Rajasthan’s Covid-19 death toll to 789; tally of cases reach 52,497

Eleven new fatalities due to coronavirus infection pushed Rajasthan’s death toll to 789 on Sunday, while 1,169 fresh cases took the tally in the state to 52,497, a health department official said.

jaipur Updated: Aug 09, 2020 22:45 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Jaipur
So far, 35,553 people have been discharged after recuperating from the disease while 13,473 patients are still under treatment.
So far, 35,553 people have been discharged after recuperating from the disease while 13,473 patients are still under treatment.(File photo)
         

Eleven new fatalities due to coronavirus infection pushed Rajasthan’s death toll to 789 on Sunday, while 1,169 fresh cases took the tally in the state to 52,497, a health department official said.

So far, 35,553 people have been discharged after recuperating from the disease while 13,473 patients are still under treatment, he said.

Of the fresh deaths, four each were reported from Jaipur and Kota, and one each from Jalore, Nagaur and Pali, the official said.

Jaipur alone has reported 219 deaths due to the coronavirus infection, followed by Jodhpur 85, Bharatpur 57, Ajmer 55, Bikaner 48, Kota 45, Nagaur 35, Pali 32, Alwar 23 and Dholpur 19.  Among the new cases reported on Sunday, Jaipur accounted for 127, Kota 115, Ajmer 98, Jodhpur 79, Udaipur 78, Chittorgarh 58, Sikar 57, Pali 55 and Rajsamand 52.

Bharatpur reported 46 new instances of Covid-19, Barmer 42, Dholpur 39, Baran and Nagaur 34 each, Tonk 31, Bikaner 29, Alwar and Ganganagar 26 each, Sawaimadhopur 25, Bhilwara 23 and Karauli 19.

Eighteen people contracted coronavirus infection in Jhalawar, 15 in Bundi, 11 in Jalore, eight each in Hanumangarh and Pratapgarh, five each in Dungarpur and Dausa, four in Jaisalmer and two in Jhunjhunu.

tags
top news
To make India more self-reliant, Rajnath Singh to launch ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Saptah’ tomorrow
To make India more self-reliant, Rajnath Singh to launch ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Saptah’ tomorrow
Centre’s move to ban import of 101 items will give major boost to defence sector: Amit Shah
Centre’s move to ban import of 101 items will give major boost to defence sector: Amit Shah
US tops 5 million confirmed coronavirus cases, to Europe’s alarm
US tops 5 million confirmed coronavirus cases, to Europe’s alarm
Cornered by rivals, PM Oli is back with a ‘ludicrous’ claim on Ram’s birthplace
Cornered by rivals, PM Oli is back with a ‘ludicrous’ claim on Ram’s birthplace
Knit India into one single fabric: Naidu on Quit India movement anniversary
Knit India into one single fabric: Naidu on Quit India movement anniversary
Civilians rushed to save lives after plane crash, honoured with special gesture
Civilians rushed to save lives after plane crash, honoured with special gesture
Telangana to ramp up Covid-19 testing to 40,000 samples per day, says KTR
Telangana to ramp up Covid-19 testing to 40,000 samples per day, says KTR
BJP leader shot at by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam
BJP leader shot at by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

jaipur news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In