17-year-old Rajasthan girl chained, tortured by her father, alleges rape: Police

In a police complaint, the minor has accused her father of keeping her hands and legs tied with heavy chains and raping her after she saw him in a compromising position with another woman.

jaipur Updated: Dec 02, 2019 16:09 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Jaipur
A 17-year-old girl in Rajasthan’s Jalore district was kept chained and allegedly raped repeatedly by her father in their home
A 17-year-old girl in Rajasthan’s Jalore district was kept chained and allegedly raped repeatedly by her father in their home(PTI)
         

In a shocking case, a 17-year-old girl in Rajasthan’s Jalore district was kept chained and allegedly raped repeatedly by her father in their home, the police said.

In a police complaint, the minor has accused her father of keeping her hands and legs tied with heavy chains and raping her after she saw him in a compromising position with another woman.

According to police officials, the complaint was lodged by the maternal uncle of the girl after she managed to flee the house and narrated the sordid tale.

She said that her father had chained her for the last several days and raped her.

Her uncle said that the victim’s mother had left her father seven years ago as she was fed up of the daily violence and had remarried since.

However, the daughter was staying with her father.

On Friday, the minor had a chance to escape from father’s clutches and reached the fields of her maternal uncle with the chains still tied in her leg.

She said that her father had an illicit relationship with a woman from the family and as she had seen the two together, she was chained. The girl accused her father of raping her too.

Girdhar Singh, Station House Officer (SHO) said that the police have registered a case and investigation has been handed over to the police sub-inspector, SC/ST Cell.

A medical test of the victim would also be conducted, he said.

