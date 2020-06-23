e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 23, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Jaipur / 302 new Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan

302 new Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan

Rajasthan has 2,966 active cases. The number of recovered patients in the state stands at 11,910 after 313 patients recovered from the disease on Monday.

jaipur Updated: Jun 23, 2020 13:45 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Asian News International | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Jaipur, Rajasthan
Seven more Covid-19 deaths were reported on Monday taking the toll to 356.
Seven more Covid-19 deaths were reported on Monday taking the toll to 356.(HT photo)
         

With 302 persons testing positive for Covid-19 in Rajasthan on Monday, the total coronavirus cases in the state has risen to 15,232.

Seven more Covid-19 deaths were reported on Monday taking the toll to 356.

The state has 2,966 active cases. The number of recovered patients in the state stands at 11,910 after 313 patients recovered from the disease on Monday.

According to the state Health Department, 709,592 samples have been tested and 691,507 have tested negative for Covid-19. The results of 2,853 samples are awaited.

India’s Covid-19 count reached 4,25,282 on Monday with an increase of 14,821 new cases and 445 deaths.

tags
top news
China could set up border outposts in encroached territories: Nepal govt document
China could set up border outposts in encroached territories: Nepal govt document
Ramdev’s Patanjali claims to have Covid-19 medicine, 100% recovery in 7 days
Ramdev’s Patanjali claims to have Covid-19 medicine, 100% recovery in 7 days
Pakistan trying to push more terrorists into J-K: Police chief Dilbag Singh
Pakistan trying to push more terrorists into J-K: Police chief Dilbag Singh
US imposes restrictions on Vande Bharat Mission repatriation flights
US imposes restrictions on Vande Bharat Mission repatriation flights
Live: UK Covid-19 death toll surpasses 54,000
Live: UK Covid-19 death toll surpasses 54,000
Ramdev’s Covid-19 medicine ‘Coronil’ available at Rs 545 for 30 days
Ramdev’s Covid-19 medicine ‘Coronil’ available at Rs 545 for 30 days
What makes Rohit Sharma a great leader? Jayawardene explains
What makes Rohit Sharma a great leader? Jayawardene explains
How Covid-19 is still accelerating, Djokovic under fire for Adria Tour
How Covid-19 is still accelerating, Djokovic under fire for Adria Tour
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyUP Covid-19 CasesRath YatraCGBSE Result 2020 LiveCGBSE Board Result declared

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

jaipur news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In