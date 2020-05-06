e-paper
35 more Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan, state count reaches 3,193

35 more Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan, state count reaches 3,193

Among the 35 new cases, Jaipur has reported the highest number of cases at 22, followed by Pali at 7, the state Health Department added.

jaipur Updated: May 06, 2020 11:07 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Prashasti Singh
Jaipur
Rajasthan has recorded 3,193 coronavirus cases.
Thirty-five more Covid-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan, taking the tally of coronavirus cases in the state to 3,193 on Wednesday, the state Health Department said.

Among the 35 new cases, Jaipur has reported the highest number of cases at 22, followed by Pali at 7, the state Health Department added.

While Dungarpur and Ajmer have reported 2 coronavirus cases each, Alwar and Chittorgarh have 1 case each.

Moreover, one person has succumbed to the infection on Wednesday, taking the death toll in the state to 90.

At present, there are 1,567 active coronavirus cases in the state and 3497 samples are under process.

While 1,536 patients have recovered from the disease, 1,131 have been discharged from various hospitals.

‘Borrow to meet deficits, not impose higher taxes’: Chidambaram
Top Hizbul terrorist trapped in J-K’s Pulwama; security forces launch 3 ops in district
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 49,000-mark, death toll at 1,694
Named in MeToo post, 14-yr-old in Gurugram kills himself, say police
Aarogya Setu responds to hacker’s claim of privacy issue
Don’t agree with Kohli that focus not on ODIs in 2020: Nehra
Say hello to India’s first ‘sanitised and distanced’ car interior
Covid-19: States eye liquor revenue | What you need to know
