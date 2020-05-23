e-paper
48 more cases in Rajasthan, tally reaches 6,542

jaipur Updated: May 23, 2020 13:52 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Jaipur, Rajasthan
Out of the total 6,542 coronavirus cases, death count stands at 155 as of Saturday morning.
Out of the total 6,542 coronavirus cases, death count stands at 155 as of Saturday morning. (HT Photo/ Himanshu Vyas)
         

With 48 new cases of coronavirus reported in Rajasthan, the total count for confirmed Covid-19 cases reached 6,542 in the state, said an official on Saturday.

Click here for full Covid-29 coverage

“The state has recorded 48 new Covid-19 cases while 2 died, making the cumulative count of 6542,” confirmed State Health Department in a daily update.

The maximum number of cases was reported from Nagaur (17), Kota (10), Jhunjhunu (6), Jaipur (5) and Jhalawar (4) in Rajasthan.

Out of these 6,542 cases, the total death count stands at 155 as of Saturday morning.

