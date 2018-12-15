49, Civil Lines erupts in celebrations for the new Rajasthan CM

After official declaration, house number 49 at Civil Lines, the residence of new chief minister Ashok Gehlot, wore a festive mood.

The supporters of Gehlot and the Congress party were seen singing, dancing and celebrating. ‘Ashok nahi andhi hain, marwar ka gandhi hain’ (Ashok Gehlot is Mahatma Gandhi of Marwar) chanted thousands of supporters, some even raised slogans. ‘agla PM Ashok Gehlot (next prime minister Ashok Gehlot).

Aslam Khan, a supporter of Gehlot, wearing a kurta printed with the symbol of Congress, said that Gehlot is the best leader Rajasthan has ever seen. “Gehlot sahab is the saviour of the poor. He is a grounded man with farsightedness. He is the source of inspiration for all the citizens of the country.”

Huge flexi-boards were put up outside and inside his house congratulating him on becoming the chief minister of the state again. Few of the supporters were even seen worshipping the banners of Ghelot.

Women were also seen performing ‘ghomar’ (traditional Rajasthani dance) in the lawns of Gehlot’s residence. As the news of Gehlot becoming the new chief minister spread, people were seen bursting crackers. They also took out a procession around his bungalow.

“We are happy that he (Gehlot) has become the chief minister of the state again. Every woman sees him as a brother, a man who always respects women and considers every girl as his daughter. Like others he doesn’t believe in casteism,” said Mahima Devi, who came from Tonk two days back to catch a glimpse of her favourite leader.

Workers at Gehlot’s house started decorating his residence with lights and ‘rangoli’ (Indian art of decorating floors) to welcome their favourite leader. Gehlot’s supporters were also seen with bouquets, garlands , party flags, distributing sweets and hugging each other.

First Published: Dec 15, 2018 16:09 IST