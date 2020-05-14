e-paper
66 more Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan, state tally reaches 4,394

With one new death due to Covid-19 reported, the death toll in the state stands at 122.

jaipur Updated: May 14, 2020 11:16 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Jaipur, Rajasthan
More than 2,570 patients have recovered from coronavirus infection. (ANI)
         

More than 65 Covid-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 4,394, according to the state Health Department on Thursday.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

The tally is inclusive of 1,697 patients who are active coronavirus patients while 2,575 patients have recovered from the infection.

With one new death due to Covid-19 reported, the death toll in the state stands at 122.

