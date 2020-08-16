e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 16, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Jaipur / 875 fresh cases take Rajasthan’s Covid-19 tally to over 60,000

875 fresh cases take Rajasthan’s Covid-19 tally to over 60,000

The total number of cases in the state now stands at 60,666 including 14,265 active cases, 44,048 recoveries and 875 deaths.

jaipur Updated: Aug 16, 2020 13:27 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Jaipur
The country’s coronavirus count touched 25,89,682 including 6,77,444 active cases, 18,62,258 discharged and 49,980 deaths on Sunday.
The country’s coronavirus count touched 25,89,682 including 6,77,444 active cases, 18,62,258 discharged and 49,980 deaths on Sunday. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
         

Rajasthan on Sunday reported 687 new coronavirus cases and 13 deaths.

The total number of cases in the state now stands at 60,666 including 14,265 active cases, 44,048 recoveries and 875 deaths.

India registered 63,489 new coronavirus cases and 944 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With 944 new deaths, the cumulative death toll in the country is nearing 50,000-mark.

The country’s coronavirus count touched 25,89,682 including 6,77,444 active cases, 18,62,258 discharged and 49,980 deaths on Sunday.

tags
top news
India not to give in to any PLA demand over disengagement and de-escalation. Restore status quo ante is the mantra
India not to give in to any PLA demand over disengagement and de-escalation. Restore status quo ante is the mantra
‘Bad precedent’: Bengal governor hits out at Mamata Banerjee over I-Day event
‘Bad precedent’: Bengal governor hits out at Mamata Banerjee over I-Day event
‘We have him in yellow; see you on 19th at toss’: Rohit’s message to Dhoni
‘We have him in yellow; see you on 19th at toss’: Rohit’s message to Dhoni
Top US expert Fauci believes half an effective Covid-19 vaccine enough to control crisis
Top US expert Fauci believes half an effective Covid-19 vaccine enough to control crisis
Missing for 8 months, army jawan’s body found buried under snow near LoC
Missing for 8 months, army jawan’s body found buried under snow near LoC
PM shared stage with Ram temple Mahant, will he quarantine himself? asks Raut
PM shared stage with Ram temple Mahant, will he quarantine himself? asks Raut
Joginder Sharma recalls why Dhoni gave him the last over in 2007 WT20 final
Joginder Sharma recalls why Dhoni gave him the last over in 2007 WT20 final
Kamala Harris wishes on India’s I-Day, shares her Indian mother’s journey to US
Kamala Harris wishes on India’s I-Day, shares her Indian mother’s journey to US
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesPM ModiHappy Independence Day74th Independence DayIndia Covid-19 TallyIndependence Day 2020Sushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

jaipur news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In