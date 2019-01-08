92 IPS officers, police chiefs of 27 districts transferred in Rajasthan

Ninety-two IPS officers, including nine inspector generals and police chiefs of 27 districts, have been transferred by the Congress-led government in Rajasthan, in the fourth such reshuffle since taking power in December last year.

According to a list released by the department of personnel on Sunday, IG for Ajmer range Biju Joseph George has replaced Alok Kumar Vashistha as the new commissioner of Jodhpur Police. This is the second time Joseph has been appointed as the commissioner for Jodhpur Police. Vashistha has been designated as IG (home guards).

Indian Police Service officer Dinesh MN was transferred for the second time in the last 18 days. He has been appointed as IG for the anti-corruption bureau (ACB). In the first list of transfers, MN was appointed as IG for intelligence.

IG Sachin Mittal has been shifted to Jodhpur range to replace Sanjib Narzary, who has been designated as IG for Ajmer range.

Prafulla Kumar, who was promoted to the post of IG from DIG on December 31, 2018, has replaced Vishal Bansal as the range IG for Udaipur. Kumar is replaced by Santosh Kumar Tukaram who has been appointed as DIG for Anti-Terrorism Squad. Bansal has been appointed as IG for the crime investigation department (crime branch).

Bhupendra Sahu has been appointed as IG for Bharatpur range.

Additional commissioner of Jaipur city police Nitin Deep Blaggan has been transferred as DIG, Special Operations Group (SOG) and DIG Prashan Kumar Khamsera will replace him. DIG Lalit Maheshwari has been transferred to ACB and Ravi Dutt Gaur has shifted to personnel wing of police headquarters.

DIG Gaurav Srivastava has been transferred to CID(CB) while his batchmate Vikas Kumar has been designated as DIG for crime branch. DIG Deepak Kumar has been transferred to traffic wing. SN Khinchi has been promoted as IG (civil rights) and Jose Mohan has been designated as DIG (vigilance).

Newly-promoted DIG Ajay Pal Lamba has been appointed as the additional commissioner of police, law and order for Jaipur city. DCP (west) for Jaipur city Ashok Gupta has been appointed as DIG for police modernisation and welfare and his colleague Satyendra Singh Choudhary has been appointed as DIG for the armed battalion.

Bikaner superintendent of police Sawai Singh Godara has been sent to Jaipur ACB as a DIG.

SP Rahul Prakash was transferred to Jaipur city as deputy commissioner of police (DCP), West; Amandeep Kapoor, DCP, Jodhpur East was transferred as SP Sikar; Yogesh Dadich was appointed as DCP South, Jaipur; Dharmendra Singh as DCP (East) Jodhpur and Rahul Jain has been appointed as DCP East, Jaipur.

SP Hemant Kumar Sharma has been shifted to Sri Ganganagar, Kailash Chand Bishnoi to Ajmer, Rahul Barhat to Jodhpur rural, Randheer Singh to Baran and Harendra Kumar Mahawar to Jaipur rural.

Kalu Ram Rawat has been sent to Hanumangarh, Yogesh Yadav to Bhilwara, Siv Raj Meena to Jhalawar, Gagandeep Sangla to Nagaur, Vikas Sharma to Churu and Anand Sharma to Pali.

Gaurav Yadav has been transferred to Jhunjhunu, Mamta Gupta to Bundi, Kiran Kang to Jaisalmer, Tejaswani Gautam to Banswara, Chuna Ram Jaat to Tonk, Anil Kumar to Pratapgarh, Rajan Dushyant to Kota rural, Kesar Singh Shekhawat to Jalore, Ram Moorty Joshi to Dhaulpur and Prahlad Singh Krishniya to Dausa.

