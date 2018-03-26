Abandoned children bringing happiness in lives of many childless couples

Pawan Dadhich (42), a private employee in Jaipur, adopted a girl child in 2011 from Mahesh Ashram in Udaipur.

He said: “For nine years, my wife Meenal and I were going from one doctor to another to treat infertility and finally decided to adopt a girl child.”

Dadhich said: “I went to ‘shishugriha’ (child home) in Jaipur but I was asked to wait for five years. I even contacted many NGOs, but they all asked to sponsor a child rather than giving one for adoption.

“Then I came to know about Mahesh Ashram in Udaipur, where abandoned newborns were taken care. I approached them and within three months, we became proud parents of Nayonkia.”

The baby that time was five months and today she is 6 years and five months old and studying in class 1.

Dadhich was sharing his experience at Indira Gandhi Panchayati Raj Sansthan auditorium on Monday, where such parents who had adopted children were being felicitated.

The medical and health department had organised a state-level training and review meeting of Aashray Paalna Sthal.

He got the support from the family members for adoption, while many of his educated relatives and friends asked: “How can I adopt a child of whom I do not know the caste, religion etc?”

Generally, people ask about caste and other such things during a girl’s marriage. Asked who he will tackle such situation, Dadhich said: “We will make our daughter so capable that we need not have to give any reply to anyone.”

Another couple Vishnu Sharma (44), a private employee and his wife Krishna, too had adopted a three-month girl from Mahesh Ashram in 2012 and now their entire life is around Megha (6). The parents dream of making their daughter a sportsperson.

The brain child behind this concept was Devendra Agarwal, who is also the state advisor to the government of Rajasthan for Aashray Paalna Sthal Yojana.

Agarwal said in 2006, there were news of female foetus found in lakes of Udaipur and for almost a week there was continuous news, which forced him to start a Paalna Sthal at his Mahesh Ashram that was teaching yoga.

In April 2006, three babies were put in the cradle (paalna) outside his ashram. In 2010, he approached the government’ Pannadhai Mahila Chikitsalaya and had put two cradles there. From 2006 to 2016, total 150 children were left at Paalna Sthal of which 11 children died.

He said to save such newborns; chief minister Vasundhara Raje, in the 2015-16 budget, had announced launching of Aashray Paalna Sthal Yojana for safe abandonment of these babies.

As of today, the state has 68 Paalna Sthals (cradles) in all the government medical colleges, district hospitals, sub-district hospitals and satellite hospitals of Rajasthan.

He said since January 2016, 136 newborns were safely abandoned at these paalna sthals and the main motive behind this scheme was to save unwanted newborn babies, especially female babies, and to give them a chance to survive.

The workshop was attended by paediatrician, medical officer in-charge and nursing in-charge of 68 paalna sthals across the state.

Director public health Dr VK Mathur and state institute of health and family welfare director Dr Amita Kashyap felicitated the couples who had adopted the abandoned children.

“This will give a good message in the society and people will be encouraged to adopt such children from shishugriha. These abandoned children will get parents and family and childless couples will get children,” Dr Mathur said.

The scheme

Explaining about the scheme, Devendra Agarwal said any person who wants to give away any unwanted baby can safely place the baby at the Aashray Paalna Sthal located in the hospital premises of the government hospitals in his/her vicinity.

These paalna sthals are equipped with a battery and an inverter so that they work uninterrupted round the clock throughout the year.

Once a baby is left in the cradle, software operated alarm rings automatically after two minutes inside the hospital in a pre-destined room where a medical staff is always present who immediately rushes to pick up the baby.

Soon after receiving the baby, it is shifted to the neo-natal intensive care unit, where the medical care of the baby is immediately started.

After the baby recovers and is declared medically fit, it is then shifted to the nearest government recognised shishugriha.

After shifting the baby to shishugriha, a ‘Bench of Magistrate’ carries out the complete legal formalities after which the baby is declared legally free for adoption.

Later, the district court, according to the legal procedure, releases the order for adoption of these babies.