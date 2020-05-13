After 2 Covid-19 +ve cases, Jaipur Jail’s new inmates to be shifted to Dausa

jaipur

Updated: May 13, 2020 15:32 IST

After two inmates in Jaipur Jail tested positive for Covid-19, Rajasthan’s prisons department has decided to shift all new inmates to Dausa. This is the first instance of prisoners testing positive for coronavirus disease in a Rajasthan jail.

The 140 prisoners in Dausa district jail, in turn, will be moved to a special central jail of Shyalwas to make room for the prisoners from Jaipur.

One 29-year-old inmate who was lodged in Jaipur district jail and another 20-year-old inmate from Jaipur Central jail were found positive on Monday.

Ashok Jain, member secretary, Rajasthan state legal service authority (RSLSA) said that on the instructions of RSLSA chairman, the prisons administration was instructed to take all necessary steps including of designation of temporary place as Jail for keeping new under trials.

“The administration was also advised to shift inmates from Dausa District Jail to nearest special jail situated in Shyalwas so that the Dausa district jail can be used for keeping new inmates of Jaipur and nearby districts,” said Jain.

He added that the prisons in Rajasthan are safe and the prisons administration is working day and night to ensure that the prisons are kept safe from the effects of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the state government again amended Rajasthan’s Prisoner Release on Parole Rules for the second time as the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19 is set to be extended, with new rules, from May 18. The decision was taken by the state to release prisoners and decongest jails.

The latest amendment in parole rules, done through gazetted notification on May 11, said, “The extension of special parole granted may be further extended by the state government from time to time, if emergent situation on account of spread of Covid-19 pandemic persists,”

The first amendment, done on April 10, said that in the wake of emergent situations of ongoing Covid-19 pandemic which warrants immediate easing of population of prisoners in the prison, the state government in order to secure the interest of prisoners, on the recommendation of the Prisoners Parole Advisory Committee, may grant special parole, for a period not exceeding four weeks, to a prisoner who has already availed first, second or third Parole peacefully and his behaviour has been good during the period of such parole.