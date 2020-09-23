e-paper
Home / Jaipur / Ahead of Rajasthan govt’s report card, AICC manifesto panel to hold review meet on Friday

Ahead of Rajasthan govt’s report card, AICC manifesto panel to hold review meet on Friday

CM Gehlot is keeping his cabinet colleagues and senior bureaucrats on their toes as only eight days are left for the October 2 deadline for placing the government’s report card in public domain

jaipur Updated: Sep 23, 2020 15:28 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Joydeep Sen Gupta
Edited by Joydeep Sen Gupta
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee chief Govind Singh and AICC general secretary Ajay Maken will also attend the review meeting on Friday.
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee chief Govind Singh and AICC general secretary Ajay Maken will also attend the review meeting on Friday.(ANI)
         

A review meeting will be held on Friday ahead of the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government’s plan to place its report card in public domain on the occasion of the Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary celebrations on October 2.

Tamradwaj Sahu, Congress leader and the chairperson of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) manifesto implementation panel, will preside over the review meeting on Friday.

Sahu and Congress member of Parliament (MP) Amar Singh will visit Jaipur to review the implementation of the party’s report card.

CM Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC) chief Govind Singh and AICC general secretary Ajay Maken will also attend the review meeting.

However, Maken is slated to attend the meeting via a video-conference link.

CM Gehlot is keeping his cabinet colleagues and senior bureaucrats on their toes as only eight days are left for the October 2 deadline.

Maken, who has recently been made the in-charge of the party’s affairs in Rajasthan, has held several meetings with members of the Gehlot cabinet as part of the feedback programme ahead of the release of the report card on October 2.

He has expressed his satisfaction about the Gehlot government’s performance.

He has said that 70% of the promises made by the Rajasthan government has been fulfilled since the Congress came to power in December 2018.

