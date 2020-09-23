e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 23, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Jaipur / Rajasthan govt approves free travel to Haridwar for ashes immersion

Rajasthan govt approves free travel to Haridwar for ashes immersion

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the scheme named Moksha Kalash Yojana-2020.

jaipur Updated: Sep 23, 2020 12:05 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has cleared a scheme that allows two members from a family to travel free to Haridwar to immerse ashes of their loved ones in the river Ganga.
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has cleared a scheme that allows two members from a family to travel free to Haridwar to immerse ashes of their loved ones in the river Ganga.(PTI Photo)
         

Rajasthan roadways will now take passengers going to Haridwar, for immersion of ashes of their deceased family members in the Ganga river, free of cost after chief minister Ashok Gehlot approved the ‘Moksha Kalash Yojana-2020’ to be run by the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC).

RSRTC will be the nodal agency for implementing the scheme while the expenses will be borne by the Devasthan department, said a government release.

Under the scheme, a maximum of two members of the family of the deceased will be able to travel free with the ashes. Passengers will be required to register for availing the facility by providing details including about the dead person. A copy of related documents will have to be kept with those carrying the ashes.

Also Read: Hold recruitment exams in time-bound manner: Rajasthan CM to officials

A maximum of 46 passengers will be allowed in a bus due to the need to follow social distancing norms.

RSRTC will provide an interface for online registration, make arrangements for transport to the destination, and other facilities during the journey, the statement said.

tags
top news
For 5th consecutive day, recoveries surpass fresh Covid-19 cases in India
For 5th consecutive day, recoveries surpass fresh Covid-19 cases in India
Opposition to meet President today amid Parliament boycott over farm bills
Opposition to meet President today amid Parliament boycott over farm bills
Covid-19: Mumbai records 104% increase in cases during Sept
Covid-19: Mumbai records 104% increase in cases during Sept
LAC row: Five things you need to know today
LAC row: Five things you need to know today
‘Not joined any party’: Ex-Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey after taking VRS
‘Not joined any party’: Ex-Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey after taking VRS
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Rajya Sabha bids farewell to 11 retiring members
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Rajya Sabha bids farewell to 11 retiring members
Rohit 90 runs away from joining Kohli, Raina in prestigious list
Rohit 90 runs away from joining Kohli, Raina in prestigious list
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveCovid-19 India TallyIndia ChinaIPL 2020 Live Score, CSK vs RRMaharashtra Covid-19Covid-19IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

jaipur news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In