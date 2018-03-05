Alwar village tense after second Dalit man found killed in four days

Tension prevailed at Bhiwadi village in Alwar district on Monday after half-burnt body of a young Dalit man was found behind a police station, four days after another Dalit boy of the same village allegedly died in a Holi day brawl allegedly with members of the village’s dominant Gujjar community.

Alwar superintendent of police Rahul Prakash said police got information about a half-burnt body behind Phoolan police station of Bhiwadi around 4 pm on Monday. “The man has been identified as Ajay Jatav (18) but this case is not related to the Friday’s killing,” Prakash said.

However, BJP SC (scheduled caste) Morcha district president Mohar Singh Meghwal said the case is linked to Friday’s killing. “The man has been killed to pressure family of Neeraj Jatav to take back their case. I am sure Gujjars have burnt this man alive,” he alleged.

Ambedkar Nishan Santhanam secretary Om Prakash Jatav said Ajay Jatav was Neeraj’s friend and lived in the same village. “He was set afire and then his body was dumped,” he alleged. Dharamveer Jatav, a member of the Bhiwadi municipal council, said Ajay’s body was found a little far from the spot where Neeraj was killed on Friday.

On Friday, following arguments over Holi revelry, a 16-year-old Dalit youth Neeraj Jatav of the same village was killed allegedly by some Gujjar men. Three persons were arrested in that case.

Soon after the half-burnt body was recovered, villagers gathered outside the hospital to protest the second Dalit death in the area. The victim’s family refused to take the body and give permission for the post-mortem till filing this report

According to district police officers, additional force has been deployed in the village to prevent any untoward incident.