Anandpal’s brother, 11 others acquitted by Nagaur court

In a 12-year-old murder case, four members of slain gangster Anandpal Singh’s gang were pronounced guilty while 11 others, including Anandpal’s brother, Manjeet Singh, were exonerated of murder charges by a court in Nagaur on Wednesday.

The quantum of punishment will be announced by Pradeep Kumar Modi, additional district and sessions judge, on March 5.

Anandpal’s gang came into prominence after it killed Jeevan Ram Godard, a local Jat leader of Nagaur, on June 27, 2006. The main accused, Anandpal Singh (who was killed in SOG encounter near Malasar village on June 24, 2017), his gang member Datar Singh were arrested on November 13, 2012, from a farmhouse in Jaipur, six years after the incident.

The main members of the gang Srivallabh Sharma, Datar Singh, Sanjay Pande were held guilty.

Police arrested 15 people, including Anandpal, his brother Manjeet Singh and other accomplices. Srivallabh Sharma, a convict in cases of dacoity and theft and Datar Singh are in jail, while the other gang member, Balbir Banuda was killed in Bikaner jail firing incident.