Home / Jaipur / Ashok Gehlot govt failed on all fronts, says Rajasthan BJP

Ashok Gehlot govt failed on all fronts, says Rajasthan BJP

On the second anniversary of the Congress government, Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia said "anti-incumbency" has developed against the government in the last two years and it will score a "hit wicket with its own deeds".

jaipur Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 22:46 IST
Press Trust of India Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Press Trust of India Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Jaipur
The opposition BJP in Rajasthan hit out at the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government.
The opposition BJP in Rajasthan hit out at the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government. (Himanshu Vyas/HT Photo)
         

The opposition BJP in Rajasthan hit out at the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government on Thursday, saying it has “failed” on all fronts and “betrayed” the people of the state in its two years in office.

On the second anniversary of the Congress government, Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia said “anti-incumbency” has developed against the government in the last two years and it will score a “hit wicket with its own deeds”.

Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria raised 13 questions to the Congress government about the farmers’ loan waiver, unemployment allowance, increase in power tariff, increase in crime graph and recruitment among others.

Taking a dig at the government, Poonia said it has “failed to deliver on all fronts and has no right to celebrate the anniversary”.

Due to infighting, neither the Congress nor the state government was able to function properly, he alleged.

“There is a long list of failures. Crimes against women have increased, law and order has completely deteriorated, contractual employees have not been regularised yet, 59 lakh farmers are waiting for complete loan waiver, unemployed youths are not being given allowance,” he claimed.

Poonia said the chief minister blamed the BJP for trying to topple his government but it will fall on its own and “score a hit wicket”.

He said the people of Rajasthan are suffering due to the internal issues and infighting of the Congress and the public will release its report card in the 2023 assembly elections.

Meanwhile, BJP’s youth wing Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) held demonstrations across the state against the Gehlot government.

BJYM state president Himanshu Sharma said that effigies of the chief minister were burnt during the demonstrations held against the state government on completion of its two years.

