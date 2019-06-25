Barmer tent collapse deaths: Organisers didn’t take permission for event, says SDO

Initial probe into the tent collapse incident at Jasol, in which 14 people were killed, revealed that the organisers of the religious programme had not taken permission from the authorities, officials said.

Rohit Kumar, sub-divisional officer at Balotra, said, “Organisers of the event had neither taken any official permission nor informed us. The government has ordered a probe into the matter, which will reveal the negligence of all parties and action will be taken against them on the basis of the probe report.”

The ‘Ram katha’ programme was organised at SN Bohra Senior Secondary School ground in Jasol. Officials said programme, organised by Rani Bhatiyani Mandir Sansthan, started on Saturday and was to continue till June 30.

The organisers, officials said, had not ensured proper electricity connection for the event. Power connections were taken from the building where event was organised and generators were installed there, officials said.

Meanwhile, trust Chairman Kishan Singh told the media that incident was a result of natural disaster. “We had taken permission from the school authorities. I and my family were present at the ‘pandal’ during the incident,” Singh said.

First Published: Jun 25, 2019 13:04 IST