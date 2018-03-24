Barmer to get air connectivity soon

After passport office, Barmer will soon have air connectivity. The centre has decided to connect Barmer district, located along the Indo-Pak international border, with the air service, announced minister of state for civil aviation Jayant Sinha in the parliament recently.

Replying to Barmer MP Colonel Sonaram Choudhary’s question over the issue on Monday, Sinha informed the house that the central government has selected Barmer under the UDAN scheme.

The centre’s Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik (or UDAN), launched on October 21, 2016, seeks to connect unserved and under-served airports in the country.

Sinha said that during the second round of bidding under the UDAN scheme in January this year, the implementing agency has awarded the Delhi-Uttarlai (Barmer)-Delhi route to Zoom Air, an airline service. The company is expected to start operations within 180 days from the issuance of letter of award.

The passport service centre opened in Barmer on March 4 this year.

Choudhary said that after the passport office, the union government has given yet another gift to the people of Barmer. “With oil and gas discovery and power projects, many multinational companies are working in the district and air connectivity is the need of the region,” he said, adding that, “it will not only benefit the officials of multinational companies, but also to the people in general.”