Bassi SI suspended for abducting, assaulting waiter

A sub-inspector (SI) of Bassi police station was suspended on Friday for allegedly abducting and assaulting a restaurant waiter, said Kunwar Rastradeep, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Jaipur East.

According to the DCP, the SI, Ashok Kumar, had gone to a restaurant cum bar in Jagatpura area on Wednesday evening, along with three-four friends. “They had an argument with the waiter over the bill. Prima facie, it seems that the SI and his friends took the waiter to a place 4-5 km away and assaulted him,” said Rastradeep.

He said a case has been lodged against Humar at Pratap Nagar police station for kidnapping and assault. “Although the SI was not on duty, his conduct was unbecoming of that of a policeman. We have suspended him and an inquiry has been initiated into the matter,” he said.

The waiter has alleged that the SI did not want to pay the bill at the restaurant, said Emichand, SI at Pratap Nagar police station and the investigating officer in the case. “When the waiter insisted, Kumar and his friends abducted him in their car. They took him to a secluded place where they assaulted him, he has stated in his complaint,” said the investigating officer.